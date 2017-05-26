ChemQuest’s Gosselin Receives ASTM Award

The ChemQuest Group Inc. recently announced that Cynthia A. Gosselin, Ph.D., has been awarded the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International’s Kenneth J. Boedecker, Jr. Distinguished Service Award for her leadership role as an officer within Committee A05’s Technical Subcommittee A05.11 on Coated Sheet Specifications.

The award is reportedly the highest award that can be given to a member of Committee A05 on metallic coated iron and steel products. Established in 1998, this award reportedly recognizes exemplary leadership and significant technical contributions such as organizing a new field of standards activity or strategic direction, authoring new standards or major revisions to A05 standards, as well as the coordination of interlaboratory test programs and conducting key research.

A materials engineer by training, Gosselin has over 30 years of international experience in the development, testing and product introduction of coil-coated steel and aluminum, removable and permanent thin film organic coatings, acrylic pretreatments, and diesel emission component technologies through technical positions at Armco/AK Steel Research, Arvin Industries, TecCoat, and Cummins Emission Solutions. She holds process patents for the application of removable and permanent thin film organic coatings and diesel emission component technology. She has authored or co-authored numerous papers relating to polymeric biomaterials, surface analysis, pre-painted steel, non-destructive pretreatment analysis techniques and corrosion performance of painted materials.

