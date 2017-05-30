Peters Named D.B. Becker to Sales Position

D.B. Becker recently announced the hire of Marie Peters in the role of inside sales/sales support. Peters brings a decade of inside sales experience to her newly created position.

“The moves we’re making are all about positioning for continued sustainable growth,” said Bill Nicholas, vice president of sales. “Marie brings a great amount of experience and a skill set ideally suited to this dual role in which we envision will add a new dimension to our sales capabilities and bring further value to our operations on behalf of our customers and principals alike.”

