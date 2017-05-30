Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Two Innovation Awards

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company, received two prestigious awards for innovative technology during NEPCON China 2017: the Innovation Award from Electronics Manufacturing (EM) Asia in the category of Special Systems, Dispensing Systems; and the VISION Award for Innovative Products & Services in Surface Mount from SMT China magazine in the Dispensing and Conformal Coating category. The awards were reportedly presented for achievement in innovation and product excellence ASYMTEK's auto dual simultaneous (ADS) system. Nordson ASYMTEK products have reportedly received these awards every year the awards were in existence.



"We are honored to receive these awards," said Kevin Wang, senior sales engineer, Nordson ASYMTEK China. "Productivity is a very important factor for Nordson ASYMTEK's China customer base. We are proud to be recognized again for our history of market-leading innovations, like the auto-dual simultaneous system, that address our customers' needs."



