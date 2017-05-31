W.R. MEADOWS: Product Submittal System

This company has developed an online tool intended to help customers create up-to-date, complete product submittals. The builder reportedly allows users to build their own submittal with data sheets, SDSs, guide specifications, etc. The files are selected and a PDF is generated containing all the information. It is reportedly a way to collate documents and have them collected into one file that can be emailed to clients.

“W. R. MEADOWS is always looking to improve the customer experience,” says Glenn Tench, director of marketing for W. R. MEADOWS. “Our new product submittal builder allows all our customers to easily and quickly build specification documents for their upcoming and current construction projects.”

For more information, visit www.wrmeadows.com.