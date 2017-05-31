Nordson EFD Signs Techsil as Distributor

Techsil Ltd. recently announced an agreement with Nordson EFD to distribute Nordson EFD’s application equipment, precision fluid dispensing systems and accessories.

“We feel that Techsil's long and successful history of supplying adhesive and sealant solutions to leading manufacturers fits perfectly with Nordson EFD’s product ranges and strategic positioning. We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship,” said Paul Hughes, managing director of Techsil.

For more information, visit www.techsil.co.uk or www.nordsonefd.com.