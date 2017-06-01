SOCMA-Meets-with-EPA-Administrator-Pruitt

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) and members of its board of governors recently met with Scott Pruitt, the newly appointed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator. The meeting intended to introduce the specialty chemical sector to the new EPA leadership and open dialogue about issues of importance to batch chemical manufacturers.



"We would like to thank Administrator Pruitt for taking time to meet with SOCMA and members of our board," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA president and chief executive officer. "SOCMA member companies prioritize the health and safety of their workers and the environment and have worked hard for many years to achieve the high standards they have in place in their facilities today. Our mission is to ensure the EPA appreciates and understands these efforts, so our members can work with the agency under the assumption of good faith. With a new administration taking office, it is important for SOCMA to directly engage regulators and begin forging these relationships."



"As the sole voice of the specialty chemical industry, we were pleased that Administrator Pruitt recognizes the value of having the full spectrum of the chemical sector represented in policymaking," Abril said. "SOCMA is encouraged by EPA's intentions to make lasting changes so industry can be heard and serve as a resource to the agency."



