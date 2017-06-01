Sourcing Equipment

Welcome to our inaugural Equipment Handbook! This handy reference guide can help you source the perfect equipment and supplier partners for your needs. Supplier* contact information is included in the Address Index on pp. 14-15. Beginning on p. 16, descriptive product overviews are provided for each type of equipment, followed by the names of suppliers that furnish the equipment. Equipment is listed alphabetically; an Equipment Index is also included on p. 24.

To complement our new Equipment Handbook, this issue includes editorial coverage on equipment. Acoustic micro-imaging can produce acoustic images of internal features, including gaps, in electronic components. The acoustic images allow users to separate, accept and reject components. Read more in “Nondestructive Inspection for Heat Sink Efficiency” on p. 26.

A case study on p. 38 looks at how implementing an enterprise resource planning system has streamlined operations for Butler Automatic, a global manufacturer of automatic web splicing equipment.

What editorial coverage would you like to see more of in ASI? Send an email to mcphersont@bnpmedia.com to let me know! ASI