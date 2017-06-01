Surging Demand Driving Nonwovens Growth

The global nonwoven adhesives market is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2016 to 2022, according to “Nonwoven Adhesives Market by Type, and by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022” from Allied Market Research. The ethylene vinyl acetate segment reportedly dominated the market in 2015, with around half of the market volume share.

A surge in demand for products with powerful bonds, excellent color stability, improved sustainability and superior absorbent quality across various end uses reportedly drove market growth. In addition, product innovation, low manufacturing cost, and waste minimization supplemented affected growth. Traditional nonwoven adhesives are temperature sensitive, thus soften at elevated temperatures. These adhesives cannot be applied on temperature-sensitive substrates at 375-450°F, as they become susceptible to creep or joint movement at higher temperatures, which leads to bond failure and is the major restraint on the market.