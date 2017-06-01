FEICA 2017 Will Focus on Innovation

FEICA’s 2017 European Adhesive and Sealant Conference and Expo takes place September 13-15 in Forte Village, Santa Margherita di Pula, Sardinia, Italy. The event consistently attracts more than 500 industry professionals from around the world.

The conference begins with the Business Forum plenary session. Recent FEICA conferences have dedicated this session to topics tackling that most important of issues: the pursuit of growth. This year’s Business Forum, titled “Driving Innovation,” builds on this theme by examining sources of innovation and how they can deliver growth. To capture all sources of innovation, FEICA has taken a broad view of the topic, recognizing that innovation can be stimulated from many directions: “pull” from customers; “push” from suppliers, from competitors or new entrants to the market; learning from other industries; and, internally, from your own staff, working in a culture that nurtures innovation.