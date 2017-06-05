Global Dental Adhesives Market to Grow 5%

The global dental adhesives market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.96% during the period 2017-2021, according to the report, “Global Dental Adhesives Market 2017-2021,” from Research and Markets.

The report suggests that one trend in the market is focus on digital dental technologies in dental shows. The implementation of digital dental technology may have widened the scope of dentistry due to its replacing the use of traditional mechanical or electrical tools.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of patient pool for dental procedures. Accessing dentistry for primary and secondary care can help identify the type of dental disease. Primary care like oral maxillofacial surgery and secondary care like the periodontal or orthodontic problems can increase the demand for diagnosis for which dental adhesives are used.

