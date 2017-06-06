Wacker Begins Construction on Silica Plant

Wacker Chemie recently announced it has begun construction on the HDK® pyrogenic silica plant located adjacent to its Charleston, Tenn., polysilicon plant. By integrating the polysilicon and HDK production systems, the company intends to achieve optimum flexibility in reprocessing tetrachlorosilane into a marketable product.

“With the U.S. being the second largest chemical market, the Charleston, Tenn., HDK pyrogenic silica plant will enable Wacker to keep pace with growing demand for this indispensable product,” said Auguste Willems, Wacker executive board member. “This new facility is a key component of Charleston’s supply chain. It is the next step toward expanding Charleston into a fully integrated silicon site.”

