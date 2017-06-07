Global Chemicals Production Expands During April

The American Chemistry Council’s Global Chemical Production Regional Index (Global CPRI) shows that global chemicals production rose 0.1% in April after a revised flat performance in March, as measured on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis. It was reported that during April, chemical production increased in North America, Western Europe and Africa and the Middle East but decreased in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe with activity flat in the Asia-Pacific region. The Global CPRI was up 1.8% year-over-year (Y/Y) on a 3MMA basis and stood at 109.6% of its average 2012 levels in April.

Global CPRI shows results were mixed on a product basis during April, with gains in pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, inorganic chemicals, synthetic rubber, manufactured rubber, coatings, and other specialty chemicals. Considering year-over-year comparisons, growth was reported strongest in plastic resins followed by coatings and inorganic chemicals.

