Lorenzini-Appointed-Maroon-Group-Technology-Manager

Maroon Group recently announced the addition of Rob Lorenzini as technology manager. He will reportedly assist the consistent effort to drive growth for the company and its principal partners, with an emphasis on the plastics and coatings industries. His responsibilities will also entail regular interface with the company’s principals on all aspects of current and future technology platforms.

Lorenzini earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from NYU and a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry from the University of Connecticut. He conducted his post-doctoral work at Cytec/Solvay as a research scientist and studied ultraviolet absorbers and stabilizers. Lorenzini was shortly promoted to technical service manager, where he ran all global technical service projects for Solvay.

“I am extremely excited to leverage the talents of Dr. Lorenzini within our organization,” said Mark Maroon, chief technology officer. “His educational background and industrial knowledge are a welcome addition, and will significantly impact our platforms for new business across all markets we now serve.”

