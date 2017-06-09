ChemQuest-Receives-License-in-Riyadh-at-Saudi-U.S.-CEO-Forum

The ChemQuest Group Inc. recently announced that Senior Vice President, James E. Swope, pictured (third from left) was among a select group of 23 top business leaders granted a license at the Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum in Riyadh on May 20. Coinciding with President Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum is a springboard for investment opportunities to advance economic diversification especially in Saudi Arabia to augment oil and gas production. Equally important are investment opportunities for bilateral job creation, sustainable joint ventures and historic trade relations, which reportedly will be buoyed by stronger political and security ties between the two countries.

The company was reportedly among 50 U.S.-based companies and 40 Saudi businesses, together with nine multinational companies and nine senior government officials, attending the Saudi-U.S. summit held in Riyadh.

Among other objectives, the KSA’s Vision 2030 commits to a 70% increase in manufacturing capacity in the region by 2030. The production of coatings is reportedly integral to manufacturing capacity increases in the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.chemquest.com.