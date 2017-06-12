Royal Adhesives & Sealants Acquires Aircraft Sealants Business

Graco Supply Co. recently announced that it has sold the business assets of the Ball Ground aircraft sealant repackaging business to Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC. Based in Ball Ground, Ga., the business provides point-of-use pre-mixed and frozen aircraft sealants and other packaging and application kits to aircraft manufacturers and their subcontractors.

"The sale of the Ball Ground facility to a trusted supplier/partner in Royal will enable Graco to reap the benefit of many years of hard work and excellent performance by the Ball Ground team at a time when sealant packaging capacity is in high demand,” said Steve Novakovich, CEO of Graco Supply. “It will facilitate further growth for the Ball Ground site and allow Graco to focus on its core mission of providing critical materials and value-added services to the aerospace and defense industries through distribution and vendor managed inventory engagements."

