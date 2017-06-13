H.B. Fuller Receives Quality and Innovation Award

H.B. Fuller recently announced that it has received recognition from Sonoco as one of its 2017 Quality and Innovation Award recipients. This award reportedly recognizes the company’s flexible packaging business for listening closely, providing a top-notch product, bringing new ideas to improve processes, partnering to identify suitable material alternatives, and embracing continuous improvement and innovation.

“We are honored to be recognized by Sonoco for our quality and innovation,” says Justine Hanlon, marketing manager, H.B. Fuller flexible packaging. “We look forward to continuing to develop our strategic partnership with Sonoco to create high-quality flexible packaging solutions.”

