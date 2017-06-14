Hot Melt Adhesives Market to Grow 5%

The hot melt adhesives market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.83% to reach a total market size of $7.636 billion by 2022, increasing from $5.753 billion in 2017. This is according to Research and Markets’ recent "Hot Melt Adhesives Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report.

Growing technological dominance, expansion and acquisition activities being undertaken by various enterprises and increase in demand from end-user industries such as construction, packaging, transportation, and automotive, among others, is suggested to be boosting market growth. However, the major factors limiting the growth of hot melt adhesives market are reported to be fluctuations the in economic cycle and high volatile raw material prices.

For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.