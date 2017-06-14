Wagner Group Integrates Industrial Division

The Wagner Group recently announced it is continuing to drive forward the joint marketing of the companies belonging to its industrial solutions division. This integration is reportedly designed to foster common, global growth under the Wagner brand

“Our customers benefit from an even broader portfolio. They receive professional advice and first-class service for both liquid coating and powder coating systems, as well as for adhesives and sealants - and all tailored precisely to their needs. Technology, sales and service are all provided from a single source,” said Martin Kürzinger, CEO, industrial solutions division.

For more information, visit www.wagner-group.com.