SMTA Querétaro Achieves Official Chapter Status

The SMTA recently announced that the SMTA Querétaro Chapter has successfully completed the formation process and is now recognized as an official and active chapter of the SMTA. The formation committee officers include Miroslaw Dziuba, PRETTL Electronics Querétaro S.A. de C.V. (president); Omar Gomez, ASYS Group Americas Inc., (vice president); Juan Mollinedo, E.G.O., (secretary); Jorge Vazquez, Kostal Mexicana SA de CV, (treasurer); Flor Fabiola Ortiz, Interlatin (VP of membership); Noemi Romero, Representaciones y Metales SA de CV (membership); Fernando Coyotecatl Varela, Viscom (webmaster); and Guillermo Maldonado, Servicio y Tecnologia Europea Latinoamericano SA de CV (technical programs).

