Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsFinished Adhesives and Sealants

SMTA Querétaro Achieves Official Chapter Status

The chapter is now recognized as an official and active chapter of the SMTA.

Mergers.jpg
June 15, 2017
KEYWORDS associations / personnel
Reprints
No Comments

The SMTA recently announced that the SMTA Querétaro Chapter has successfully completed the formation process and is now recognized as an official and active chapter of the SMTA.  The formation committee officers include Miroslaw Dziuba, PRETTL Electronics Querétaro S.A. de C.V. (president); Omar Gomez, ASYS Group Americas Inc., (vice president); Juan Mollinedo, E.G.O., (secretary); Jorge Vazquez, Kostal Mexicana SA de CV, (treasurer);  Flor Fabiola Ortiz, Interlatin (VP of membership); Noemi Romero, Representaciones y Metales SA de CV (membership); Fernando Coyotecatl Varela, Viscom (webmaster); and Guillermo Maldonado, Servicio y Tecnologia Europea Latinoamericano SA de CV (technical programs).

For more information, visit www.smta.org.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.