BASF Lifts Force Majeure

BASF recently announced it has lifted the force majeure on PolyTHF® (polytetrahydrofuran) in North America.

In March, an event reportedly interrupted production at BASF’s tetrahydrofuran unit in Geismar, La., resulting in a force majeure on PolyTHF effective March 22. The force majeure was expected to last through the second quarter. BASF’s PolyTHF products reportedly remain on order control until inventories fully return to acceptable levels.

For more information, visit www.basf.com.