Stepan to Acquire Surfactant Production Facility

Stepan Co. recently reported that it has reached an agreement with BASF Mexicana, S.A. DE C.V. to acquire its surfactant production facility in Ecatepec, Mexico, and a portion of its associated surfactants business. The facility is located close to Mexico City and reportedly has over 50,000 m t of capacity, 124,000 sq-ft of warehouse space, a large laboratory, and office space. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

"The acquisition supports the company's growth strategy in Latin America. We believe this acquisition significantly enhances Stepan's market position and supply capabilities for surfactants in Mexico and positions us to grow in both the consumer and functional markets for surfactants," said F. Quinn Stepan Jr., chairman, president and CEO, Stepan.

