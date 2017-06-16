Wacker Opens Silicones R&D Center

Wacker recently announced it has opened its new silicones R&D center. Located in Ann Arbor, Mich. near the company’s Adrian, Mich., facility, the new xenter is located at the cowork campus of the Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ). It consists of labs for R&D and analytics, and offers a lab environment for the development of new products

“We have completed the necessary preparation work and installation of equipment for several labs focusing on research and development,” said David Wilhoit, president and CEO, Wacker Chemical Corp. “Right from the start we are engaged in projects involving health and medical care, paints and coatings, electronics and personal care products, all of which are key industry growth segments, particularly for silicone-based chemistry.”

“With the Adrian, Mich., manufacturing plant, the pyrogenic silica plant under construction in Charleston, Tenn., and our SILMIX® custom compounding facilities located in Chino, Calif., and North Canton, Ohio, we are able to offer customers leading-edge technology, product innovation and a broad range of silicone products,” said Axel Schmidt, vice president, silicones division. “Our silicone research at the Ann Arbor R&D Center will be focused on developing advanced and forward-looking solutions in concert with regional trends that can be quickly brought to market. And importantly, our team of highly specialized R&D experts in the field of silicone and polymer chemistry will be offering customers long-term technical assistance in support of Wacker’s future business growth.”

