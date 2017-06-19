Structural Adhesives Market to Grow Nearly 6%

The global structural adhesives market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91% during the period 2017-2021 according to the report, “Global Structural Adhesives Market 2017-2021” from Research and Markets. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is reportedly the rise in demand for structural adhesives from wind energy sector. The wind turbine composite materials market is predicted to grow rapidly, due to the increase in the number of wind power capacity additions globally.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in urbanization and infrastructure investment. It is suggested that the growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructure investment is driving the market for structural adhesives.

For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.