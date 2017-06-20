Medley Appointed Loparex CEO

Loparex Int. B.V. recently announced the appointment of Simon Medley as its new group chief executive officer.

Medley joins Loparex with nearly 30 years of experience with chemical companies including ICI, BASF and, most recently Chemtura Corp., where he served as executive vice president, industrial performance products, and Great Lakes solutions until its recent sale to Lanxess.

Medley succeeds Mike Apperson, who has served as CEO since 2008. After successfully leading the operational transformation of the business under its previous owners, Apperson is reportedly moving on to pursue other opportunities.

