PPG: Aerospace Sealants Video

A new video reportedly describes the cost-saving, quality and efficiency benefits of premixed and frozen PRC® and PRO-SEAL™ aerospace sealants over mixing two-part sealants.

According to Jason Boast, sealant segment manager for the Americas, the two-minute video explains how the same sealants customers already use can be premixed, quick frozen and then shipped globally in dry ice that they simply thaw and apply.

“Aerospace sealants are commonly provided as a bulk kit with the base and accelerator in separate containers that customers mix before using,” said Boast. “Mixing by hand takes an average of seven to 10 minutes per kit, with no assurance of consistency and up to 70% of sealant wasted. Premixed and frozen sealants are supplied ready to use and require no mixing. They are custom packaged in sizes that are optimal for the application, enabling the end user to dispense exactly what is needed as opposed to mixing a whole cartridge and having excess waste.”

For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.