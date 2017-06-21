Schreiner-Group-to-Move-into-New-Facility

Schreiner Group recently announced it is moving into a new production facility in Dorfen, near Erding, Germany. The move into the facility, configuration of the machinery and respective customer audits at the new plant is expected to take place over the course of 2018.

Schreiner Group is reportedly not only enlarging its international footprint with the new facility, but continuing to grow in Germany as well. In parallel to its ongoing extension of the facilities at its Oberschleissheim headquarters, the company is adding a site in Bavaria by taking over the former HAWE plant in Dorfen near Erding.

“Operational excellence means the continuous and dynamic optimization of all processes and structures combined with the objective of enhancing cost efficiencies through standardization,” said Roland Schreiner, CEO. “Our overarching business strategy is based on the principle of customer intimacy. We define ourselves as a strategic partner and are committed to comprehensively satisfying our customers’ requirements in every respect, from the delivery of cost-efficient standard products through to innovative, custom-developed high-tech solutions centered on the integration of RFID, printed electronics and complex security technologies into labels, with line manufacturing of most standard products planned to take place at the new Dorfen site in the future.”

For more information, visit https://www.schreiner-group.com/en.html.