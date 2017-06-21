Ganzer Receives Nordson’s Fellowship of Distinguished Inventors Award

Chuck Ganzer, senior project engineer Nordson adhesives division, was recently recognized with the Nordson Corp. Fellowship of Distinguished Inventors Award.

In his 27 years with the company, Ganzer has been granted 24 U.S. patents. His patents were reportedly instrumental for product development across all of the company’s adhesives division served markets.

Ganzer is reportedly only the eighth recipient of the Fellowship Award. The award was established in 2001 when the inaugural award was given to Nordson Corp. Co-Founder Eric Nord. The Fellowship of Distinguished Inventors recognizes individual inventors who have made an important contribution to the company’s patented technology.

For more information, visit www.nordson.com.