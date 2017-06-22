WSI-GLOBAL---Case-Packing-Equipment

PackMate is reportedly an effective way to put product into cases while keeping labor and set up times at a minimum. This equipment can save time and money by combining case erecting and positioning for packing in one convenient, semi-automatic operation. Requiring only an air connection, it comes complete and ready to integrate into existing packaging systems, and sets up right out of the box.

As the operator places the case into the PackMate, the minor flaps of the case are closed. The PackMate then closes the major flaps, positions and holds the case steady and securely on all four sides for packing, and discharges the filled case for taping or other downstream operations.

For more information, visit http://wsiglobal.com.