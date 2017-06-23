INDURON PROTECTIVE COATINGS: Epoxy Coating

Indurlux 9400 is a new, high-solids, two-component epoxy siloxane. Reportedly, this isocyanate-free, high-gloss finish coat has the corrosion-protective properties of an epoxy and the color and gloss retention of a polyurethane.

“We have been working on this new product for an extended period of time in an effort to produce the best product and to stay competitive and ahead of the curve,” said Davies Hood, president. “This innovative product should help our customers reduce the number of exterior coats in some cases and produce isocyanate-free finish coats for industrial finishes in others.”

Indurlux 9400 is LEED compliant and is available in a virtually unlimited color range. The new product can be used as a finish coat on properly prepared interior or exterior surfaces. It was designed for use where long-term gloss and color retention are required, such as structural steel amusement parks, railcars and locomotives, water storage tanks or oilfield service land drilling rigs.

