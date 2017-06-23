Shaw Elected Troy VP, Regulatory Affairs

Troy Corp. recently announced the election of Donald A. Shaw, Ph.D., by the board of directors to the position of senior vice president AMEAI and regulatory affairs, reporting to W. Brian Smith, executive vice president and COO. In his new role, Shaw will be responsible for continuing the company’s growth efforts in Asia-Pacific. Shaw will also oversee the company’s expanding regulatory affairs department.

“Troy’s focus on the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and India regions has put the company in a strong position to build a secure footing in the regions, and build trust through long-term partnerships with customers. This will continue,” said Shaw “Regulatory matters greatly impact our industry, and we do not expect this to change. Troy’s dedication to assisting customers to achieve compliance and success in the marketplace is yet another building block of the partnerships we form.”

Shaw joined Troy in 2000 as director, product registration. He later assumed responsibility for managing the company’s analytical services group and was promoted to vice president of development in 2004. In 2007, he was promoted to vice president and general manager for Troy Asia and regulatory affairs.

For more information, visit www.troycorp.com.