NatureWorks Forms Performance Chemicals Division

NatureWorks has recently formed a performance chemicals division to supply lactides, polyols, binder resins, and chemical intermediates. The newly created division intends to supply to companies that manufacture innovative C.A.S.E. (coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers), toners, and fine chemicals.

“The NatureWorks performance chemicals division delivers renewably sourced chemical intermediates with tailored functionality at competitive prices that help customers move through the R&D process faster with minimal supply chain risk,” said Richard Weber, performance chemicals division general manager. “This new business focuses on collaborative innovation with our customers across R&D, product development and operations, a far different approach than found today with most global suppliers of functional intermediates.”

