Mactac Film Receives Flammability Certification

Mactac® has received Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) No. 302 flammability certification for its VDG6911 durable film solution. Developed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, FMVSS 302 is a flammability test designed for the automotive industry that measures a material’s fire retardancy and burn resistance. It is frequently required for materials used inside a vehicle’s passenger compartment, and is intended to reduce death and injury to motor vehicle occupants caused by vehicle fires.

“During FMVSS 302 testing, our VDG6911 durable film was applied to aluminum and glass surfaces and exposed to an open flame to examine the rate of burn, which is calculated by the distance burned over time,” said Kim Hensley, marketing manager, Mactac Performance Adhesives. “Mactac places great emphasis on developing labeling solutions that are of the highest quality and are as safe and reliable as possible. Receiving FMVSS 302 certification for VDG6911 is another testament to Mactac’s commitment to product safety.”

For more information, visit www.mactac.com.