SYSTEMATIC AUTOMATION: Pretreatment System

June 27, 2017
The company has introduced its new, high-production UV curing and pretreatment system for cylindrical products. The Bottle Treater (patents applied) is can deliver UV and flame/pyrosil treatment to products. Reportedly, users will require one 2-in UV system for the Bottle Treater, which can UV cure products up to 10 in in height.

Both UV and pretreatment systems can be integrated into the Bottle Treater. UV inks may need flame or Pyrosil pretreatment for better adhesion, and they  can provide the customer with instant curing without harmful chemicals.

For more information, visit www.systauto.com.

