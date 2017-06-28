RadTech Europe Program Announced

The RadTech Europe Conference and Exhibition, taking place October 17-19 in Prague, is expected to include more than 60 speakers, who will cover wide-ranging topics of current interest and relevance centered around new UV/EB and UV-LED technology developments and applications. The program will reportedly feature developments in photochemistry, photoinitiators, formulations, coatings, equipment, and printing; innovations in materials and applications, including 3D printing; and legislative issues. Also featured in the conference program will be the presentation ceremony to the winner of the industry’s Paul Dufour award for the best conference paper.

The exhibition will include a Business Information Market, featuring product and equipment introductions by RadTech Europe members, and offering a presentation platform for students tomorrow’s industry leaders. RadTech Europe’s Secretariat is handling a ‘call for submissions’ for this part of the program.

The event will also host a social program in the evenings: at an onsite ‘after-work party’ with live music in the hotel and at a special dinner in the Knights’ Hall restaurant at Prague’s ancient U Fleků brewery.

For more information, visit www.radtech2017.com.