Hallstar Expands Partnership with L.V. Lomas

Hallstar recently announced an expanded partnership with L.V. Lomas. As of September 1, Hallstar will transition distribution activity for several of its accounts in the U.S., primarily in the plastics, adhesives, sealants, and coatings industries, to Lomas.

“Lomas’ market expertise in chemicals, ingredients, and raw materials is well-aligned with our innovative technology, and its formulation knowledge helps customers to make the most of our products,” said Damian Marshall, general manager for Hallstar’s Industrial Division. “In past agreements, Lomas distributed on behalf of Hallstar in Canada only, so we’re excited to have them support additional accounts in the U.S.”

Under the new agreement, Lomas will offer several Hallstar brands. “The transition to Lomas offers Hallstar more opportunity to focus on continuing strategic activities,” said Marshall. “We’ve worked with L.V. Lomas for many years, and we’re confident that this is the right fit for these products and accounts.”

