Lockhart Chemical Appoints Sea-Land as Distributor

Sea-Land Chemical Co. recently announced that, effective July 17, it will be an authorized distributor for Lockhart Chemical Co. Under this agreement, Sea-Land will represent the EZ Mulz™, Counter Rust™, Lubristay™, Cuprisan™ and Coolsurf™ brand of additives and surface protection technologies to the lubricants market.

The distribution partnership between the two companies will cover most of the U.S., along with all territories within Canada and Mexico. Excluded from this distribution agreement are six states; Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana and Missouri.

“We are excited about the opportunity to represent Lockhart Chemical Co. in North America,” said Joe Clayton, president, Sea-Land. “Lockhart manufacturers a full line of high-quality additives, packages and surface protection technologies for the lubricant industry. We look forward to the opportunity to offer these high-performance products to our customers.”

“Sea-Land’s focus on the lubricant and metalworking additives market with their technically trained sellers makes them the perfect channel to market to help us grow our business,” said Raj Minhas, president and CEO, Lockhart Chemical. “It is clear to us that they are very familiar with our product range and are ready to hit the ground running.”

For more information, visit www.lockhartchem.com or www.sealandchem.com.