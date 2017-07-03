Winning in a Dynamic and Inclusive Market

If the past year taught us anything, it’s that the world is becoming an unpredictable place and change is the only constant. In the Asia-Pacific region, the convergence of economic, technological, customer and regulatory forces are remaking the market into a more dynamic, inclusive playing field. With this transition, we expect to see consistent demand for reliable products, breakthrough technology and innovative high-impact solutions.

As our customers work to enhance operational productivity, we believe that demand for adhesive technologies will surge across multiple industries, including automotive, flexible packaging, goods assembling and general manufacturing. A sluggish world economy, together with rising labor costs and slowing worker productivity gains, are challenging every global company doing business in Asia-Pacific. The need for cost-effective and productivity-enhancing solutions is unprecedented. Serving as key activators in multiple industries to expedite automation and modernization, adhesive technologies are set to benefit.