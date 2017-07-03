Materials Handling/Processing

Supply Chain Operating Networks Accelerate Profitable Growth

A supply chain operating network facilitates the communication and operations between a company and partners.

July 3, 2017
Cindi Hane
KEYWORDS general manufacturing
Reprints
No Comments

The adhesives and sealants supply chain is complex. The diversity of applications means an assortment of customers. In addition, strong growth in housing markets, infrastructure spending, and automotive sales is occurring worldwide (with higher growth in Asia-Pacific), creating a unique set of fulfillment challenges. Competition is reasonably fragmented, and several companies are currently undergoing mergers and acquisitions. So how can supply chain innovation support adhesives and sealants companies’ growth objectives?

A supply chain operating network (SCON) is a business-to-business (B2B) platform that facilitates the communication and operations between your company and all of its trading partners. Features include a touchless order process, collaboration among trading partners, management-by-exception alerting, and process visibility and data visualization.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories