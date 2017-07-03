Supply Chain Operating Networks Accelerate Profitable Growth

The adhesives and sealants supply chain is complex. The diversity of applications means an assortment of customers. In addition, strong growth in housing markets, infrastructure spending, and automotive sales is occurring worldwide (with higher growth in Asia-Pacific), creating a unique set of fulfillment challenges. Competition is reasonably fragmented, and several companies are currently undergoing mergers and acquisitions. So how can supply chain innovation support adhesives and sealants companies’ growth objectives?

A supply chain operating network (SCON) is a business-to-business (B2B) platform that facilitates the communication and operations between your company and all of its trading partners. Features include a touchless order process, collaboration among trading partners, management-by-exception alerting, and process visibility and data visualization.