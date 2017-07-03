PSTC Tape Summit Honors Past, Looks to Future

From May 15-19, nearly 300 pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tape professionals—including scientists, professors, CEOs, VPs and sales professionals—gathered at the Mandalay Bay Las Vegas Convention Center for the Pressure Sensitive Tape Council’s (PSTC) Tape Summit 2017. This annual industry-focused event provides segmented and flexible learning opportunities for attendees to formulate the most effective knowledge-building experience possible.

Information from the PSTC’s recently commissioned research report, which identifies biases, behaviors and decision drivers influencing tape usage in the building and construction industry, was a focal point during the event. A poster presentation and other takeaway materials focused on tape usage in building and construction were available.