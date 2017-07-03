Novomer Relocates Headquarters

Novomer Inc. has announced the relocation of its headquarters to One Bowdoin Square in Boston on July 17. The new office, designed to meet the expanded demands of the company’s growing bio-based chemicals business, will be less than 20 miles from the current Waltham location.

“In addition to corporate offices, the new space will house business development and global project management activities,” said Jim Mahoney, CEO. “This move is about access, greater access to public transportation for our employees and the closer location to Boston Logan International Airport will make it more convenient for partners, customers, and vendors to visit Novomer headquarters.”

For more information, visit www.novomer.com.