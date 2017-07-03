Green Biologics Receives REACH Certification

Green Biologics Inc. recently announced that it has received REACH certification. By registering with REACH (registration, evaluation, authorisation of chemicals) Green Biologics is now reportedly able to supply Europe with larger bulk quantities of its bio-based n-butanol.

The company has also obtained pre-registration for its bio-based acetone and various derivatives, allowing it to ship up to 100 tonnes of these chemicals to Europe through June 1, 2018. “Although Green Biologics’ first manufacturing site is based in North America, as the only producer of bio-based n-butanol and acetone in the world there are a wide range of opportunities for our products to be adopted across Europe as replacements to their traditional petroleum-based counterparts,” said Sean Sutcliffe, chief executive. “Europe will be a key growth market for our company and the REACH registration of our n-butanol will help us navigate the many complex regulatory requirements associated with importing chemicals into the region.”

For more information, visit www.greenbiologics.com.