Denlinger Appointed Pilot Chemical EHS Manager

He will oversee the development and implementation of health and safety programs.

July 5, 2017
Jason Denlinger has been named Pilot Chemical Co.’s new corporate environmental, health and safety (EHS) manager. He will oversee the development and implementation of health and safety programs and maintain the company’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

Denlinger brings more than 20 years of experience in managing EHS programs. He most recently served as director of EHS at AGC Glass Company North America in Cincinnati, Ohio. He received a bachelor’s degree in geology from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.  

For more information, visit www.pilotchemical.com.

