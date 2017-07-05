Bluestar Silicones Becomes Elkem Silicones

Elkem recently announced that, as part of its growth strategy, it plans to assume responsibility for Bluestar Xinghuo Silicones and Yongdeng Silicon Materials and integrate them into the Elkem group. The two plants were previously owned by China National Bluestar. The Elkem group will now have 26 manufacturing sites and approximately 6,200 employees.

“With this integration, Elkem can capitalize on the strengths of its industrial footprint, R&D competencies, and sales and marketing excellence so that Elkem Silicones can provide even more value to our customers and stakeholders,” sais Helge Aasen, CEO of Elkem. “We are excited to grow the Elkem group and to develop the company further.”

At the same time as Elkem assumes responsibility for the two new entities, Elkem’s silicones division is changing its name from Bluestar Silicones to Elkem Silicones. “Being part of Elkem gives a strong financial foundation for further growth, enabling Elkem Silicones to remain a competitive and agile provider of innovative silicone solutions,” said Frederic Jacquin, CEO of Elkem Siliconts. “Elkem Silicones will become an important player in the fast-growing silicones industry to enable our customers to deliver their potential.”

For more information, visit www.bluestarsilicones.com.