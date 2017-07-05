DOW CORNING: Translucent Adhesive

Dow Corning® EA-4600LV HM RTV translucent adhesive is the latest addition to this company’s line of hot melt, room-temperature vulcanizate (RTV) adhesives. The new product is reportedly formulated to dispense easily and achieve instant green strength, allowing fast assembly of mobile and computer components immediately after its application.

“Demand for the next-generation of smart phones shows no sign of slowing, and consumers are fueling rapid growth in mobile accessories, wearable devices and other digital gear,” said Jayden Cho, global marketing coordinator for communication and consumer. “Our new, easily dispensed adhesive targets this emerging landscape by helping to enhance productivity, expand design flexibility and deliver more reliable products in the highly competitive global market for these devices.”

This product is dispensed as a low viscosity liquid with standard hot melt dispensers. The company’s new material offers primerless adhesion to most common substrates, including plastics, metals and silicone elastomers. It can achieve green strength within minutes to allow assembly operations to continue with minimal interruption. As it cools, EA-4600LV reacts to ambient moisture to convert into a viscoelastic material with enhanced mechanical properties.

