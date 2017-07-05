Arkema Names GE Chaplin Distributor of the Year

Arkema Coating Resins has named GE Chaplin of Flemington, N.J., the 2016 North American Distributor of the Year for helping build better relationships with customers, outstanding technical expertise and strong financial growth in the past year. GE Chaplin focuses on flexible and clear PVC products and distributes plastic additives in North America for Arkema.

“The team at GE Chaplin works intimately with customers and suppliers to provide the best possible plastic additives solution based on project needs,” said Aldo Sousa, senior account manager with Arkema. “That level of service isn’t something most distributors can offer. It requires a combination of a strong technical expertise and the industry relationships needed to match the right technology with the final product.”

“We are honored to accept this award,” said Gregg Chaplin, president and CEO of GE Chaplin. “Arkema’s emphasis on customer relationships and technology fits well with our own business approach and helps us better meet customer needs. We look forward to working with them for years to come.”

For more information, visit www.gechaplin.com or www.arkema.com.