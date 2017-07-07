Center for the Polyurethanes Industry Announces Keynote Speaker

The Center for the Polyurethanes Industry (CPI) of the American Chemistry Council recently announced that Mahzarin Banaji, Ph.D., reportedly a renowned Harvard University psychology professor, will deliver the keynote at the 2017 Polyurethanes Technical Conference, taking place Oct. 2-4, in New Orleans. Banaji will examine the importance of diversity and inclusion in relation to the STEM disciplines, with special relevance to the plastics and polyurethanes industry, and how companies can help plan a course of action to differentiate our industry from others.

“We are excited to have Dr. Banaji share her experience on how the polyurethane industry can drive innovation and attract and retain new talent in this evolving world,” said Lee Salamone, senior director of CPI. “I am grateful to CPI member BASF for its support of this keynote presentation.”

