BUTLER AUTOMATIC: Film Splicer

The new SP3HSL Series automatic film splicer is an automatic web splicing system for printed sleeve films that reportedly can increase line efficiency in sleeved packaging operations by eliminating film roll change downtime. Film roll changes must occur in shrink sleeve packaging applications as frequently as once every 18 min, and changing the roll by hand can waste one to three minutes of production time. The SP3 automatic sleeve splicer can eliminate roll change time, thereby increasing line efficiency by approximately 9% or more in these applications.

“This product was originally developed to solve an efficiency problem for one key customer of Butler Automatic,” said Mike Mucci, VP of engineering at Butler Automatic. “This particular customer will increase line efficiency by 9%, leading to a payback on their investment of less than 3 months.”

Capable of running at speeds of up to 450 ft/min, the SP3HSL automatically splices the end of each expiring roll of film onto the new roll. The technology may be suited for increasing production time in consumer packaged goods and pharmaceutical applications using shrink sleeve packaging.

