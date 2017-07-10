Polymer Dispersions Market to Increase 8%

The polymer dispersions market is projected to grow from an estimated $6.99 billion in 2017 to $10.27 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%, according to the report "Polymer Dispersions Market by Resin Type (acrylic, SB, vinyl, polyurethane), Application (decorative and protective coating, paper, printing ink, carpet and fabrics, adhesives and sealants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is reportedly driven by the growing demand for polymer dispersions in various decorative and protective coating applications, especially in the green coating applications.

The report states that acrylic dispersions make up the largest resin type subsegment of the polymer dispersions market because of its wide usage in manufacturing dispersions for various applications. Growth of this segment is attributed to the need to follow mandatory environmental protocols related to low-VOC and ecolabels such as M1, Blue Angel, and EMICODE.

Decorative and protective coatings application are predicted to dominate the polymer dispersion market during the forecast period. Rising disposable income is driving the demand for high-quality furnishings, upholstery and carpets for better-looking home and automotive interiors. This is suggested to be boosting the demand for polymer dispersion for decorative and protective coating application.

Reportedly, the polymer dispersions market is led by North America and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global polymer dispersions markets with growth centered in India and China. In emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific and South America, the decorative and protective coating application is projected to drive the polymer dispersions market. This is suggested to be due to changing consumer awareness, increasing government regulations, and increasing adoption of the green coating application.

For more information, visit www.marketsandmarkets.com.