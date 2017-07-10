Wanner Engineering Named a Top Workplace

Wanner Engineering, Inc. recently announced it has been named as one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. Top Workplaces reportedly recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from more than 69,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The results are based on survey information collected by WorkplaceDynamics, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

“The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota,” said Michael J. Klengensmith, publisher. “My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

