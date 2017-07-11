Finished Adhesives and SealantsNew ProductsPressure-Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs)

MACTAC: Rubber Transfer Adhesives

MaterialsHandling.jpg
July 11, 2017
KEYWORDS adhesives in assembly / adhesives in packaging / bonding
Reprints
No Comments

Mactac® Technical Tapes Products has launched its latest high strength transfer adhesive tapes, known as XT high-performance rubber transfer adhesives. The adhesives are reportedly designed to bond to a variety of application substrates, from smooth to textured. They can be used for foam bonding, product assembly, laminating, and signage and graphics mounting and are available in a 1.8-mil construction (IF1011-78) and a 2.6-mil construction (IF1013-78).

The new transfer adhesives feature the company’s proprietary MP593XT rubber adhesive. This adhesive reportedly has high tack and peel properties, excellent shear strength and ultra-conformability. The adhesive is protected by a two-side silicone-coated 78# white Super Calendered Kraft (SCK) liner, which reportedly enhances handling and die-cutting.

For more information, visit www.mactac.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.