MACTAC: Rubber Transfer Adhesives

Mactac® Technical Tapes Products has launched its latest high strength transfer adhesive tapes, known as XT high-performance rubber transfer adhesives. The adhesives are reportedly designed to bond to a variety of application substrates, from smooth to textured. They can be used for foam bonding, product assembly, laminating, and signage and graphics mounting and are available in a 1.8-mil construction (IF1011-78) and a 2.6-mil construction (IF1013-78).

The new transfer adhesives feature the company’s proprietary MP593XT rubber adhesive. This adhesive reportedly has high tack and peel properties, excellent shear strength and ultra-conformability. The adhesive is protected by a two-side silicone-coated 78# white Super Calendered Kraft (SCK) liner, which reportedly enhances handling and die-cutting.

